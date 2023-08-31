Women’s golf set to start season at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, California -- The reigning SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team begins their 2023-24 campaign at the Carmel Cup on the historic Pebble Beach Golf links Sept. 1-3.

The Aggies are coming off their best season in program history, in which they won the SEC Championship and reached the NCAA semifinals for the second-consecutive year. Third year head coach Gerrod Chadwell led A&M to a school record five tournament wins last year and returns four starters from the past two seasons.

The Lineup

Highlighting the Carmel Cup lineup are fifth-year seniors Jennie Park, who earned second team All-America honors in 2023 and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who won the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup last season. Additionally, senior Zoe Slaughter will be making the trip as well as junior Adela Cernousek. Slaughter secured the A&M 54-hole program record last year at the ICON Invitational when she shot a stunning 18-under 198 and Cernousek paced the Aggies at NCAAs, tying for 14th in stroke play and going 1-0 in match play.

Making their debuts at Pebble Beach are two high-profile freshmen, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who is the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world and Sky Sudberry, the No. 3 ranked recruit in the state of Texas from the 2023 class. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio is the younger sister of Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and showcased her talents at the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur this past spring when she finished fourth.

Tournament Info

The Carmel Cup is a six-player lineup tournament with the five best scores from each team counting at the end of the round. Texas A&M will play 18 holes on each of the three-day tourney that tees off on Friday at 8:45 a.m. Live stats for the event can be found at Spikemark.com.

Who are we up Against?

The Aggies will be part of an eight-team field, six of which competed in last season’s NCAA Championship, including the Aggies and the 2022 NCAA Champion Stanford Cardinal. Three other teams from the SEC will compete with the Maroon & White at Pebble Beach – Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

About Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most iconic golf courses in the sport. It was unanimously rated the No. 1 Public Course in the Country in 2023. Pebble Beach hosted its sixth U.S. Open in 2019, more than any other course over the last 50 years. Eight future championships will be hosted including: a first U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica in 2023 plus three additional Women’s Opens in 2035, 2040 and 2048. Every February, the PGA TOUR visits for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tradition that began in 1947.

The Field (2023 Final Golfweek Ranking)

Arkansas (36)

Mississippi State (6)

Oklahoma (73)

Oklahoma State (18)

Stanford (1)

Texas A&M (5)

Texas Tech (32)

Vanderbilt (20)

