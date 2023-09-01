2 people dead, 3 injured after shooting at shopping center in Austin, police say

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and three more injured, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a shopping center in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police received a 911 call at 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired at a shopping center in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard.

Five victims were involved in the shooting.

Two victims were evaluated for minor injuries, one victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

No suspect has been detained yet, the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say there is no continuing threat to the public.

Anyone with more information is asked to submit it to the Austin Police Department here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs SB 490 at the State Capitol in Austin.
Prominent Texas laws set to take effect on September 1st
Transportation Services at Texas A&M University has developed a comprehensive plan to help you...
How to get around Aggieland and Kyle Field on Saturday
Texas A&M plays its first game against New Mexico on Saturday and the BCS area is ready to see...
Bryan, College Station preparing for big gameday weekend
Experience a variety of live musicians performing across several unique venues all located in...
Hullabaloo Music Fest returning to Downtown Bryan on Sunday