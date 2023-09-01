Aggies pick up first win of the year with 2-0 victory over Tulsa

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggies’ goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell recorded the rare goal and shutout combination in Thursday’s 2-0 win against Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Ellis Field.

The teams were scoreless going into halftime, but the Maroon & White caught momentum in the second half. Caldwell put the Aggies get on the board with an impressive goal scored with a long-range free kick in the 52nd minute. Carissa Boeckmann scored a goal in the 57th minute to seal the win.Texas A&M controlled the stat sheet leading in shots (22-2), shots-on-goal (9-1), and corner kicks (6-3). Caldwell made one save to record her 13th career shutout.Senior Sammy Smith made her first start for the Maroon & White, notching an assist on the Boeckmann goal, while freshmen Grace Ivey and Taylor Jernigan appeared in their first career matches.

A&M remains undefeated against Tulsa with a 5-0-0 advantage in the all-time series.

With the win, head coach G Guerrieri moved into ninth place on the NCAA list for all-time women’s soccer coaching victories among all divisions with the 501st of his career. He matched Brian McManus, a retired coach for UC San Diego. Next on the list for Coach G is active Merrimack skipper Gabe Mejail (508) and retired Florida coach Becky Burleigh (513). Guerrieri ranks fifth all-time among NCAA Division I coaches in career victories.

SCORING SUMMARY

52′ – Off a free kick from 45 yards away, Kenna Caldwell squeezed a booming shot between the cross bar and the mitts of a leaping Tulsa goalkeeper. A&M 1, TU 0.

57′ – Carolyn Calzada made a long pass down the left flank to Sammy Smith. Smith got by her defender to make a quick pass in the middle of the field to Carissa Boeckmann who kicked it with her right foot to get it past the goalkeeper. A&M 2, TU 0.

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Fort Worth for Sunday’s 7 p.m. match at TCU.

