Aggies say they learned from 2022 mistakes ahead of season opener vs New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team opened the 2022 season against Sam Houston opener and it was the first of several games where the Maroon and White did not play up to their potential.

“Let’s not play down to anybody’s level. Let’s play at our level,” said 4 year letter winning wide receiver Ainias Smith.

It happens to all teams, but the Aggies seemed to fall into a bad habit a year ago and it resulted in their first losing season since 2009.

Thankfully in the opener against the Bearkats, the Aggies’ lack luster performance didn’t result in a loss.

That was not the case the following week against Appalachian State when the offense only scored 14 points and suffered an embarrassing loss on their home field.

In Saturday’s game against New Mexico, the Aggies are 38 point favorites. Jimbo Fisher’s team only scored 38 points once last season and that was against LSU.

Now Texas A&M does return a lot of experience and hopefully they learned from last year’s short comings.

“Well, hopefully last year taught us that. Each and every year you learn from your mistakes you learn from the past. Listen, every game is a big game. Every game is an important game and that’s the way you have to look at it. You get 12 of them, and you better respect those 12 games. You work all year to play 12 games!” said A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

“Last year happened it’s a lesson that we learned so we are looking forward to proving people wrong and showing them who we really are,” added A&M Defensive back Demani Richardson.

We’ll find out how well the lessons were learned in Saturday’s season opener. Kickoff is set for 6pm and will be televised on ESPN.

KBTX’s award winning live pregame show will air from 5-6pm on the CW-8 Aggieland. The show will originate outside Kyle Field from Aggie Park on the Texas A&M campus.

