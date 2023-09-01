A&M Sweeps Team Titles at John McKenzie Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M cross country teams swept the men’s and women’s overall titles, while Jonathan Chung claimed first in the men’s event and Maddie Livingston placed runner-up in the women’s race at the John McKenzie Invitational Friday morning.

“I think they did a really nice job executing a season opener,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “It was exciting to see the newcomers and freshmen step in right away to help dominate the men’s event. I am excited to go back home and look at the lineup for the next meet.”

The Aggie men recorded a perfect score to start the season, as the squad secured the top five positions. Chung also claimed the individual title with a time of 14:50.70 on the 5k course. Jack Johnston finished second in a time of 14:51.60, followed by Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles placing third (15:01.90), Joseph Benn in fourth (15:03.10) and Zack Munger rounding out the top-five with a time of 15:04.10.

“I felt good about today’s meet”, Chung said. “Looking back on previous season openers, this one was much better. This event puts me in a good spot to start racing 8k and 10k in the coming weeks. I feel good about our home meet in two weeks, we won it last year and we are planning to defend our title again.”

On the women’s side, Livingston led the women’s squad as the Aggies claimed four of the top five finishes. She concluded the race with a personal-best time of 17:10.20 which ensured her second-place finish. Rounding out the A&M point scorers was Madison Brown who placed third with a time of 17:16.70, followed by Kennady Fontenot in fourth (17:20.60), Shewaye Johnson in fifth (17:26.60) and Emma Little in seventh (17:57.00).

“I am super excited about today’s race,” Livingston said. “We raced really well together. It’s encouraging because we have been training really well and it makes me excited to see how the season will go. Looking towards our next meet, I’m hungry to take first place and we’re excited to go back home to defend our team title.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return home for the Texas A&M Invitational held at the Watts Cross Country Course on September 15.

