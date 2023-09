COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday morning.

Limited information is available at this time.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, according to police. Antelope Lane was blocked at Navarro, but has since reopened.

Officers are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian in the 2300 block of Antelope Ln. The victim has been transported to a local hospital. Antelope will be blocked at Navarro while the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/nl9p8xVfbY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 1, 2023

