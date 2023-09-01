Be the game day MVP with snack help from Lisa at H-E-B

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection was on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday.

She shared easy recipes to help feed any college football fans. Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Listed below, you’ll find the recipe information for the food she discussed.

Bacon Jam Cheese Dip

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1/3-1/2 jar Better Than Good Bacon Jam, regular or jalapeno

½ package H-E-B Pico de Gallo

5 oz. H-E-B Real Bacon Pieces* , reserve 2 tablespoons for garnish, optional

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Mix all ingredients together and chill. Garnish dip with reserved bacon if desired. Serve with chips or crackers.

*Chef’s tip: Sauté bacon bits in skillet to restore crispness before adding to dip.

Buffalo Chicken Turnovers

1 package refrigerated crescent rolls

1 package H-E-B Deli Buffalo Chicken Salad

Ranch dressing and Buffalo Wing Sauce, optional

Separate crescent rolls into triangles, and cut each triangle in half.

Place a spoonful of chicken salad into center of each triangle, and fold dough over, pressing edges to seal.

Place on a baking sheet and bake at 375 F. for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Combine ranch dressing and buffalo sauce to taste and serve as a dipping sauce with turnovers.

Crescent rolls can also be cut into 24 squares and pressed into mini-muffin pans. Fill with chicken salad and bake.

Garlic Basil Bruschetta with Balsamic Pearls

Sliced baguette bread

Olive oil

Garlic Herb Goat cheese or Garlic and Herb cheese spread, such as Alouette

Fischer and Wieser Four Star Provisions Garlic & Basil Bruschetta

Peninsola Black Pearls with Balsamic Vinegar

Brush each side of baguette slices with olive oil and place in a single layer on baking sheet. Toast in a 350 F. oven 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly.

Spread each slice with cheese, top with a spoonful of Bruschetta topping.

Garnish each toast with balsamic pearls before serving.

