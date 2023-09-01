Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo begin ticket sales

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is just one month before the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo returns for its 12th year. The event runs October 13-22, and tickets are available now.

The Fair and Rodeo will have all of the classic attractions and events this year they will bring a new Lego Master extravaganza.

Tickets will be available for $20 online, in stores, and at the gate. General admission includes entry to the rodeo and concert each day.

