Bryan, College Station preparing for big gameday weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M plays its first game against New Mexico on Saturday and Aggieland is ready to see an increase in visitors.

“We expect this weekend to be the biggest weekend we’ve seen to date,” said Billy’s Grille & Bar, The Queen Theatre, and The Palace Theatre Director of Food Development Gary Van Gundy.

Not only is the Aggie’s first game of the season but weekend-long festivities in Downtown Bryan will kick off on First Friday.

Destination Bryan is expecting Friday to be more crowded than usual and says this is a good chance to showcase what the BCS area is all about.

“We get to show them our Aggie hospitality,” said Marketing Coordinator Lina Adams. “You will be able to go to our restaurants. We’ll have things going on throughout downtown both inside and outside of our businesses.”

The story continues below

“Enjoy live music, art, and an array of shopping and dining options in Historic Downtown Bryan on September First Friday. This is a free, family-friendly event that will feature live street performances, a celebration honoring Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas at The Palace Theater, and so much more! Members of The Farmers’ Market in Brazos County will be selling their goods on Main Street, and various shops and restaurants will be open extra late into the evening,” said Adams.

On Sunday businesses around Bryan will be hosting concerts for the city’s Hullabaloo Music Fest.

Click here for more details on events in Bryan this weekend.

On Saturday, Visit College Station will have its grand opening tailgate party for its new building next to City Hall.

“We wanted the community to be able to come into it because we want our community to feel at home here,” said Visit College Station Tourism Manager Jeremiah Cook.

“Celebrate the grand opening of our Visitor Center and event space on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy food, beverages, music, games, and shop our new and exclusive merchandise,” said Cook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.