Family and community remember Ruby Hailburton, longtime Bryan ISD bus driver on her 79th Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ruby Hailburton, a cherished member of the community and a dedicated Bryan ISD bus driver for many years, received a heartfelt tribute on Thursday, commemorating what would have been her 79th birthday.

Family and community remembers Ruby Hailburton, longtime Bryan ISD bus driver on her 79th Birthday (KBTX)

Close family members and friends gathered at the Bryan City Cemetery to reveal a commemorative monument and release balloons as a mark of respect.

Prior to passing away in 2021, Hailburton served as the driver of Bus No. 131, serving Bryan ISD since 1985, faithfully transporting generations of students to and from school on a daily basis.

Additionally, the Bryan Independent School District is paying its respects to her legacy. A transportation and maintenance facility, presently under construction, bears Hailburton’s name and is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

Members of Bryan ISD hosted a "topping off" ceremony to commemorate the event and honor the legacy of Ruby Haliburton. (KBTX)

