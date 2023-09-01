Firefighters responding to large fire in Walker County, some evacuations recommended

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Office of Emergency Management recommends that residents living within 3 miles of Lost Indian Camp Road evacuate.

Firefighters are responding to a fire on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 100 acres and 0% contained. It’s being called Game Preserve Fire.

FM 247 is closed in both directions from Pinedale to FM 2989.

Big fire in Walker County! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/uM84Q8jm71 — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) September 1, 2023

