Free Music Friday: Acclaimed Soprano, Emily Pulley, returns to College Station for Performance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emily Pulley, acclaimed Soprano, has been all around the world. And yet, when you ask her about her home, she points to College Station.

“I’ve had recognizable people in my life and sort of a stable base to build my career on,” said Pulley of her time here.

When she mentioned the beginning of her career, Pulley said that she just thought the songs she was singing were beautiful, but didn’t make an operatic connection yet.

“I didn’t even realize that I was singing opera. Once you start singing that type of music and it gets into your soul, it’s then you’re lost. And so I’m so grateful that decades later, I’m still getting to do it,” she said.

Her concert on September 22 at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church is going to be something of a homecoming.

Pulley said that the concert will be a bit of everything, not just opera.

“I always make the audience sing along too. There’ll be literally something for everyone and group participation, whether or not they want to,” laughed Pulley.

