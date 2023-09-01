How to get around Aggieland and Kyle Field on Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following information is provided by Texas A&M Today

Aggie faithful will soon be swarming to town to cheer on their favorite football team, bringing with them a swirl of energy, excitement and of course, increased traffic. Transportation Services at Texas A&M University has developed a comprehensive plan to help you navigate campus on football gamedays, whether you’re traveling by car, shuttle, bike or on foot.

“We are excited to have everyone back on campus and to offer convenient transportation resources and services to help fans have the best experience possible when heading to campus for gamedays,” said Peter Lange, associate vice president for Transportation Services. “We ask all fans coming to campus to familiarize themselves with their transportation options so they can spend their energy focusing on the one thing they came to see — the game.”

Where do I go for gameday transportation info?

Destination Aggieland – Located in the Texas A&M mobile app, Destination Aggieland is the best resource for football gameday (and year-round) event information and planning. Visit Destination Aggieland to learn about pre- and post-game traffic, shuttle routes and finding, reserving and paying for parking.

Transportation Services – Additional information can be found on the university’s transportation services website: transport.tamu.edu

Parking on campus

Prepay – Secure your parking in advance with – Secure your parking in advance with ParkMobile

Pay upon arrival – Parking is available for $20 in the lots near the Bonfire Memorial area, along Research Parkway, in Fan Field and on Agronomy Road, as well as for $25 in Northside Garage.

Texas A&M permit – Fans wishing to park with their Texas A&M parking permit must show their permit barcode to the cashier upon entry.



If you saved a screenshot of last year’s permit barcode, please follow the steps above and retake a screenshot of your barcode (last year’s will not work).

There are two options to present the barcode and linked license plate information:

Permit holders can access their barcode and license plate information by visiting Destination Aggieland or transport.tamu.edu and logging into “My Account.” Once logged in, scroll to the bottom of the home page to see the barcode information.If you saved a screenshot of last year’s permit barcode, please follow the steps above and retake a screenshot of your barcode (last year’s will not work).There are two options to present the barcode and linked license plate information:

From a smartphone screen

Printed on paper before coming to the game



Free shuttle service

Gameday shuttles operate on- and off-campus beginning 3 hours pregame to 1 hour postgame. Shuttle routes and real-time shuttle locations can be accessed through Destination Aggieland.

, across from the The Downtown Bryan gameday shuttle is the only park-and-ride shuttle on gamedays and operates 3 hours pre-game to 1 hour post game with service provided throughout the game. Fans can board the free shuttle from Regent Street across from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library , for service directly to Kyle Field.

Shared mobility services

Veo bike share – Fans can navigate campus using Veo bike share service. Simply download the Veo app to Make sure to park in a bike rack. – Fans can navigate campus using Veo bike share service. Simply download the Veo app to unlock any green Veo bicycle and begin riding. It’s a great way to shorten the distance between your parking lot and Kyle Field.



Too hot to pedal? Check out Veo’s pedal-free electric bike, the Veo Cosmo. Ride to the game and drop your Veo at one of the four designated bike parking zones or in any available bike rack across campus.

Fans opting to ride a Cosmo should be aware that speeds are limited in densely populated areas and the bikes will throttle down for safety when approaching these areas.

No wheels zones – Areas of campus near the stadium are designated as “No Wheels Zones” to protect pedestrians on gamedays. Riders are asked to avoid these areas or dismount when passing through them.

Rideshare and taxi services – Rideshare services will be available during and after the game in Lot 30e and curbside at designated locations.

Pedicabs – Pedicabs are required to obtain permits from the City of College Station to operate in town and on campus. Pedicabs are anticipated to be operating this fall.

Road closures and traffic

Pregame road closures begin either 4 hours pre-game or at 8 a.m., whichever is later. Additional road closures begin near the start of the 4th quarter in preparation for post-game traffic.

Due to construction on FM 2818, we suggest drivers use Wellborn Road, Texas Avenue or Highway 6.

Consider the following routes when leaving the game

When traveling to the area west of FM 2818, go south on Wellborn Road and turn on Cain Road or Rock Prairie Road.

For those exiting the north side of campus, go to Villa Maria Road then east or west to avoid postgame traffic congestion.



University resources

Aggie football schedules and ticketing, as well as information on the clear bag policy, cool zones and more, can be found in the Destination Aggieland app and on the Texas A&M Athletics website.

Social media

Transportation Services will distribute gameday information and timely updates through the following social media accounts.

