Hullabaloo Music Fest returning to Downtown Bryan on Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hullabaloo Music Fest returns in a new format for its 3rd year!

Experience a variety of live musicians performing across several unique venues all located in Historic Downtown Bryan on Sunday, September 3, 2023, from noon to 11 p.m.

GO HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

Tickets are on sale now for Hullabaloo Music Fest, presented by Clements Guitars! Featuring The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus among other touring, regional, and local acts, this full day of live music will highlight some of Bryan Texas’s most unique venues.

Tickets are only $10 and get you admission to 4 venues (Grand Stafford Theater, The Palace Theater, The 101, and KinderHill Brew Lab) all day long on Sunday, September 3.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend & the return of Aggie Football with us at Hullabaloo Music Fest. Purchase your tickets now at destinationbryan.com/hullabaloo

