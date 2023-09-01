Know Before You Go / New to Kyle Field in 2023

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Home to the largest stadium in the SEC and some of college football’s greatest traditions, Texas A&M Athletics continues to enhance and provide an unrivaled gameday experience for those in attendance at Kyle Field.

For guests planning to attend a Texas A&M Football game this fall, here’s a list of gameday enhancements, reminders and pertinent information for the 2023 season:

New at Kyle Field in 2023

Beginning in 2023, MolsonCoors will be the featured domestic beer provider at Texas A&M Athletics, while Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea will be the official craft beer partner at A&M’s venues.

For a streamlined and efficient experience, fans should visit the “Touchdowns” stand in Section 115. The new grab-n-go and market style concept features several Mashgin units for a seamless checkout experience to get fans back to their seat as quickly as possible.

The SEC Alcohol Policy has changed for the 2023 season and allows liquor sales throughout Kyle Field. Five Tended Bar locations will be located throughout the venue, ready-to-drink cocktails will be available at many points of sale in the stadium, while traditional bars in the premium areas in Kyle Field will have many of these new products.

Twenty-three new suites in the south endzone of Kyle Field with open in 2023. For ticket holders for these suites, the primary entrance for the South Endzone Suites is Entry 2.

In 2023, there will be an enhanced Football team pregame entrance for the Aggies. Be in your seats early to check it out.

Fans will notice 16 new American flags that have been installed in the Northeast and Northwest Activation Towers. These will honor 15 additional Aggie veterans that perished during World War I, along with one representing all those still unknown, bringing the total number of flags at Kyle Field to 71.

Parking & Tailgating

The latest parking map can be found here

Texas A&M Transportation Services has complete shuttle bus information and suggested routes. For more info click here or get the Destination Aggieland mobile app

For the latest information on tailgating on campus and for information on each week’s Virtual Land Rush, click here

Aggie Park is available for fans to tailgate with free and paid tailgating options.Due to construction in Lot 61 and Lot 69, both parking lots will not be available for the 2023 season.

ADA parking is available in the following places:

University Center Garage ($25)All Veterans with Disabilities, Air Force Cross, Distinguished Service Cross, Army Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, Former Prisoners of War, Pearl Harbor Survivors, and Purple Heart Recipients whose vehicles display the special license plates issued by the Texas Department of Transportation are exempt from the payment of fees in University Center Garage only on the day of home football games. The registered owner must be in the vehicle. Constables will be checking placards. ($25)All Veterans with Disabilities, Air Force Cross, Distinguished Service Cross, Army Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Bronze Star, Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, Former Prisoners of War, Pearl Harbor Survivors, and Purple Heart Recipients whose vehicles display the special license plates issued by the Texas Department of Transportation are exempt from the payment of fees in University Center Garage only on the day of home football games. The registered owner must be in the vehicle. Constables will be checking placards.

Lot 88 ($20)Paratransit service is available from Lot 88, next to the General Services Complex, to Kyle Field (Zone entrance) 3 hours prior to kick-off until 1.5 hours after the game. Questions? Call 979.847.RIDE (7433) prior to gameday. ($20)Paratransit service is available from Lot 88, next to the General Services Complex, to Kyle Field (Zone entrance) 3 hours prior to kick-off until 1.5 hours after the game. Questions? Call 979.847.RIDE (7433) prior to gameday.

Arrival to Kyle Field

The SEC and Texas A&M has a clear bag policy . Bags must adhere to the 12-1-1 rule and will be searched upon entry into the stadium. Visit 12thMan.com/BeClear for dimensions and details.

The following items are prohibited at Texas A&M Athletics venues: Artificial noise maker, Food, Beverages (including alcoholic beverages), except one sealed plastic bottle of water, firearms, tobacco products (of any kind), ice chests, umbrellas, strollers, pets, stadium seats in excess of 16 inches, unauthorized banners, signs, or flags and bags or cases of any kind that do not meet the bag policy.

Fans are reminded that they are allowed to bring one (1), sealed plastic bottle of water inside Kyle Field.

All entries open 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Please use the designated entry located on your ticket when entering the stadium.

All-American Club: Entry 3

BOR/Chancellor: Entry 4

East Side Suites: Entry 8

HS Coaches: Ticket Windows next to Entry 2

Legacy Club: Entry 3

Media: Entry 7

Zone Club: Entry 5

NE Loge: Entry 5

North Elevators: Entry 6

NW Loge/SW Loge: Entry 3

North Side Suites: Entry 5

President: Entry 2

Press Box: Entry 7

Recruits: Bright Complex

South End Zone Suites: Entry 2

Students: Northeast Tower & Southeast Tower

TAMU Player-Guest: furthest south entry at Southwest Tower, facing Lot 62 (Lot A)

TAMU Student-Athletes: Entry 8

Ticket Sales, Will Call, Resolution: Entries 3, 5, 6, 8 & 9

Visiting Team Player Guest: Southeast Tower

West Field Box: Entry 3

West Side Suites: Entry 3

Re-entry to Kyle Field is prohibited in accordance with SEC rules. There are no pass-outs.

From south of Kyle Field near the Bright-Slocum Center, Texas A&M Foundation, and Clayton Williams Building, guests cannot access the west side of the stadium anymore from the southwest (current location of the new Coolidge Football Performance Center at the Graham Athletic Complex). Guests will need to utilize the East side of the stadium and Houston Street, through the Zone Plaza (North side) and then around to access Entry 2, 3, 4 and the Southwest Activation Tower.

Ticketing

Tickets for A&M athletic events can be purchased by calling 1-888-99-AGGIE or at 12thman.com/tickets . Normal business hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (central). All ticket booths at the stadium are open on game days at least three hours prior to kickoff.

Will Call tickets purchased directly from the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Center can be picked up at any general ticket window at the stadium. Dropped off Will Call is accepted and distributed at designated ticket windows. West Premium will call can be dropped off at the Ticket Windows located near Entry 3. All Ticket Windows are open at least three hours prior to kickoff.

All printed tickets will be scanned prior to entry into Kyle Field.

Digital tickets can be accessed via the link sent to your email, via 12thmanfoundation.com/login , or via the 12th Man Mobile app . We strongly recommend the following important tips:

Once you receive your tickets, please add them to your mobile wallet. If there are time changes to the game, they will automatically be adjusted if the ticket is in your wallet. By adding your ticket(s) to your mobile wallet in advance, you can avoid slow or weak Wi-Fi or cellular signals at the stadium.

If you are attending with guests, transfer each person their individual ticket in advance.

Make sure you have a full battery charge before heading to the stadium.

Make sure your phone’s screen is clean and free of scratches and cracks

Fan Zone, Concessions and Cashless Transactions

Located directly north of Kyle Field, the Fan Zone is the pregame destination of the 12th Man. Check out interactive games/exhibits, enjoy local food trucks and more. The Fan Zone opens 3 1/2 hours pre-game.

Texas A&M Athletics’ official concessionaire is Levy Restaurants. Concession stands are located throughout the stadium. No outside food or beverages are allowed inside Kyle Field ( only exception is one, unsealed plastic bottle of water ).

There are no ATMs inside of Kyle Field. Transactions inside the stadium will be cashless.For the third straight year, ALL refills on Pepsi products are FREE inside of Kyle Field with a purchase of a soda at concession stands.

New concession locations such as the Funnel Tunnel (Southeast Activation Tower), Costa Vida (All-American Club and The Yard) as well 12 different Corn Dog locations throughout Kyle Field.Due to the extreme heat predicted during the month of September, every concession vendor in Kyle Field (minus the Tended Bar locations) will have bottled water for sale.

Click here for an FAQ on drinking responsibly at Kyle Field.

. . The three stores called Levy, the market leader in creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, restaurants and events across the country, and Texas A&M Athletics has brought back three unique food and beverage stores equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to Kyle Field in Sections 125, 126 and 129. The three stores called “March In and March Out” , is equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, so Texas A&M Aggies fans can experience the stores during the college football season.

Fans can purchase Texas A&M merchandise at 12th Man Shop locations throughout the stadium. Texas A&M merchandise can also be found 24 hours a day at 12thmanshop.com , which is the only store giving back a portion of all sales to support Texas A&M Athletics.

A limited number of free game programs will be available at guest services locations throughout the stadium.

Texas A&M staff are available at the entries and throughout Kyle Field to answer any customer service questions. We also have fixed guest services locations at the locations below. If not near a gate, questions can be directed to the nearest usher or event staff member.

NW Tower (near Section 114)

NE Tower (near Section 121)

SE Tower (near Section 129)

NW Tower (near Section 313)

NE Tower (near Section 328)

SW Tower (near Section 340)

Prohibited Items

Purses, bags & backpacks that do not adhere to the 12-1-1 bag policy

Artificial noise makers

Food

Beverages (including alcoholic beverages), except one sealed clear plastic bottle of water

Cups and Containers

Firearms

Tobacco products (of any kind)

Ice chests

Umbrellas

Strollers

Pets

Stadium seats in excess of 16 inches. No lawn chairs.

Unauthorized banners, signs, or flags

Gameday Traditions

The night before every home game, Aggies hold Midnight Yell at Kyle Field. It is regularly attended by more than 25,000 people. To get Aggie fans fired up for the next day’s game, the Yell Leaders will address fans in the stands and lead them in the university’s traditional Yells and in the singing of the Aggie War Hymn. Be ready for several very loud noises as the Parson’s Mounted Calvary will fire their cannon between 3-5 times during the event. At the end of Midnight Yell, the stadium lights are turned off for 3-5 seconds so Aggies can kiss their dates. Gates open at 10:45 p.m. with Yell Practice typically lasting around 30 minutes.

The entire Fightin’ Texas Aggie Football team will parade down Houston Street with the Aggie Band and Yell Leaders en route to their locker room. The team buses will drop-off on the north end of Houston Street (near the War Hymn statue & Koldus parking garage) 2 hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to line the parade route and yell on the Aggies as they make their way to the locker room for the game. Front row fans may even snag a high five from their favorite student-athlete.

Join Texas A&M University Yell Leaders at the War Hymn statue on the East side of Kyle Field (outside entry 8 off Houston Street) for a special yell practice for you and the kids to learn & practice the gameday Aggie Yells. Kids’ Yell Practice begins 2.5 hours prior to kickoff, just before the Football Team Spirit Walk down Houston Street

The Aggie Corps of Cadets will march into Kyle Field for the South Carolina game on Oct. 28. This year, campus marches will continue via new route through Aggie Park with a review stand located across from the Lot 48 entry on Houston Street.

Additional Notes

