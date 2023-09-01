Park, Cooper advance to Stage II of Q-School

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
RANCHO MIRAGE, California -- Aggie golfer Jennie Park and former Texas A&M standout Hailee Cooper advanced past stage I of the 2023 LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Tournament on Thursday.

To advance, golfers needed to be within the top 95 out of over 300 participants. Stage II takes place Oct. 17-20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. After that, golfers who advance will play in the Q-Series Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Individuals at the Q-Series will be vying for 2024 LPGA and Epson tour status, depending on their finish. For more information on Q-School, please click here.

Cooper finished stage I tied for 33rd at 5-under 283 through four rounds of play. In the final round, the 2023 All-SEC second teamer shot a 3-under 69 to secure her place in stage II.

Park found herself safely in the advancing field as well with a 1-under 287 and tying for 55th. The Carrollton, Texas, native was one of 33 amateurs to make the cut.

Park will be competing with her team in the Carmel Cup at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Sept. 1-3 to open their 2023-24 season. The fifth-year senior is a two-time All-American and holds the third-lowest stroke average in school history at 72.24 heading into the year.

To follow along with the Aggie women’s golf team at the Carmel Cup, visit spikemark.com.

Follow the AggiesVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on X by following @AggieWomensGolf.

