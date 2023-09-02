Aggie Soccer Match Preview: at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play their first road match of the season Sunday against the TCU Horned Frogs. Match time at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

The Aggies are fresh off Thursday’s 2-0 win against Tulsa. Kenna Caldwell posted a shutout in goal and earned No. 6 on the ESPN Sportscenter Top 10 with her goal on a 45-yard free kick.

Texas A&M is 13-2-0 against the Horned Frogs, but TCU has won the last two meetings, both 2-1 decisions. Prior to TCU’s two wins, the Aggies had a strong of eight consecutive shutouts in the series. As a matter of fact, the Maroon & White outscored TCU 41-4 in the first 13 games of the series. Two of the Aggies wins came in NCAA Tournament action, including the first round in 2016 and second round in 2018.

With the Aggies’ victory against Tulsa, A&M head coach G Guerrieri moved into ninth place on the NCAA’s all-time all-division list for women’s soccer head coaching wins with 501. He tied retired Brian McManus who coached 31 years at then-Division II UC San Diego. Guerrieri’s next targets are Gabe Mejail (9th – 508) who is active as the head coach at Merrimack and the retired Becky Burleigh (7th – 513) who coached five years at Berry and 26 years at Florida.The Aggies sport the best soccer program in Texas by every tangible measure. Texas A&M boasts 484 all-time wins, 32 ahead of SMU, the only other squad with over 400 wins. The Maroon & White’s .737 winning percentage is joined by only North Texas (.708) in exceeding the .700 mark. The Aggies’ 27 NCAA Tournament appearances nearly matches the combined total of the No. 2 and No. 3 teams on the list – Texas (16) and SMU (14).

TCU is 1-2-1 on the season, but both losses game against top 10 opponents – home against No. 6 Florida State (2-0) and at No. 8 Penn State (1-0). The Horned Frogs’ lone goal of the season came in a 1-0 season-opening win against SMU. In their most recent outing they tied UAB, 0-0.The match is available for video streaming via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. A radio call of the match is available on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app. The voices of David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) paint the picture.

