Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sephora
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sephora is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 1.
This adorable girl is about four or five years old.
Sephora is potty-trained, very lovable and would make perfect companion for lounging on the couch.
She’s only been at the shelter for about a week.
You can learn more about Sephora and other pets up for adoption here.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.
