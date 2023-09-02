Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Sephora

Pet of the Week
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Emily Daley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sephora is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 1.

This adorable girl is about four or five years old.

Sephora is potty-trained, very lovable and would make perfect companion for lounging on the couch.

She’s only been at the shelter for about a week.

You can learn more about Sephora and other pets up for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

