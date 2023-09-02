Aggies Secure Best Start in Twelve Years Following Fifth-Straight Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Texas A&M volleyball team secured its best start to a season in 12 years, as it swept Loyola Chicago for its fifth-straight win on the final day of the Falcon Invitational (25-16, 25-21, 25-18).

A&M (5-0) and Loyola Chicago (2-4) battled back-and-forth to open the first set, as the squads were tied at eight. The Aggies broke the deadlock with a five-point run to lead, 13-8. Piling on the pressure, the Maroon & White extended their advantage late into the opening frame, forcing a Loyola Chicago timeout (21-14). A trio of service aces from Caroline Meuth and a kill from Bianna Muoneke clinched the first set for A&M, 25-16.

Similar to the opening frame, the squads were lockstep once again at eight. A quick three-point strike, with a pair of kills from Logan Lednicky and one from Morgan Perkins prompted the Ramblers first timeout of the set (11-8). The squads traded points, but A&M maintained its three-point gap, 18-15. A four-point streak from the Ramblers called for a reset, as head coach Jamie Morrison used a timeout (21-20). The regroup was exactly what the Maroon & White needed, as they closed the set on a 4-1 run (25-21) to double their advantage, 2-0.

The Aggies fired off a quick four-point streak to start the third frame forcing an early Loyola Chicago timeout. A&M extended its advantage through the midpoint of the set to lead by seven, 15-8. The teams went back-and-forth down the stretch, however, a kill from Ifenna Cos-Okpalla ensured the programs fifth-straight win (25-18), third sweep (3-0) and best start to a season in 12 years.

Three members of the A&M squad were named to the Falcon Invitational All-Tournament Team. Meuth headlined the trio, as she was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award, while Nisa Buzlutepe and Perkins received All-Tournament Team honors.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena to host Utah State, UNI and TCU at the Texas A&M Invitational September 7-9.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“We needed to be dialed in today as Loyola [Chicago] are a really good team. We knew the first eight points would be a battle, but we were able to squeeze in the middle of the set to break it open and I thought that was true in all three frames.”

Morrison on the undefeated start to the season…

“This great start means we’re on the right track. We’re not the team we can be yet, but the pieces are here, and they are starting to fit together.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Caroline Meuth on being named Falcon Invitational MVP…

“I always say that volleyball is the ultimate team sport, and I couldn’t do what I do without my team. I get my kills because my setter gets a good pass, then gives me a perfect ball and their middles are held by our attackers to make gaps for me. I couldn’t do any of this without them.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Caroline Meuth – 10 kills – 3 service aces

Logan Lednicky – 12 kills – .421 hitting percentage

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 7 kills – 6 total blocks – 2 service aces

Nisa Buzlutepe – 23 assists

