Aggies Sweep Bowling Green for Fourth-Straight Win

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its fourth-straight win following a sweep over Bowling Green on the penultimate day of the Falcon Invitational (25-20, 25-21, 25-19).

The Aggies (4-0) started the match on fire, pulling away on a 7-2 run, prompting an early Bowling Green (3-2) timeout. The Maroon & White held their rhythm, extending the lead (14-7) and forcing the Falcons to use their final timeout of the set. Bowling Green went on a streak of its own, however, A&M held on to win the opener, 25-20.

An early stretch in the second frame gave the Aggies a quick 6-3 advantage. The Falcons fought back, as the programs were knotted at 11. The Maroon & White Flipped the momentum with a 9-6 run, holding a narrow lead near the end of the set, 20-17. Bowling Green mounted a comeback but came up short as A&M doubled their set lead (25-21), 2-0.

Bowling Green fired off to an early lead, but the Aggies answered right back to tie the squads at eight. The Falcons regained their rhythm, leading at the media timeout, 15-11. Bowling Green extended the advantage (18-14), prompting a timeout from head coach Jamie Morrison. The Aggies flipped the script entirely following the break, as they went on a 10-point unanswered run to lead 24-18. The final blow was dealt by Ifenna Cos-Okpalla as she recorded her seventh kill of the match which gave the Aggies their fourth-straight win (25-19) and second sweep of the season, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White return to the Stroh Center for the final match of the Falcon Invitational versus Loyola Chicago with first serve set for 10 a.m. CT

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“We continued to get better today which is our main goal. I thought there were things we improved on from yesterday which is really encouraging. I told the team at the end of the match that we will get into holes during matches, but we need to continue to find ways out of them like we did tonight.”

Morrison on the undefeated start to the season…

“There’s both consistency and inconsistency in areas. I think hitting at over .300 percent for four-straight matches is a testament to all of our players on the floor. I believe our next step to becoming an elite team is being able to improve on the small things, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Morgan Perkins – 9 kills - .750 hitting percentage – 2 total blocks

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 7 kills - .600 hitting percentage – 5 total blocks

Logan Lednicky – 9 kills - .500 hitting percentage

Bianna Muoneke – 6 kills – 4 services aces

Margot Manning – 16 assists – 3 service aces

