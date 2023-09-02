Allen Academy beat Bracken Christian 60-14

Allen Academy Rams defeated Bracken Christian Warriors with a majority lead.
By Warren Vause
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy bounced back from a season opening loss as the Rams hosted Bracken Christian.

The Rams started strong with a touchdown by Thomas Rayford giving them a 16-0 lead and finished the first quarter 32-0.

The Warriors prevented a mercy rule loss with Luke Leslie recovering a fumble and scoring the first of two touchdowns putting Bracken on the scoreboard 54-14 in the second quarter.

Rusty Ly-McMurray kept the score rolling for the Rams with multiple touchdowns in the second and third quarter.

The Rams kept the lead in the third quarter with a finishing score of 60-14.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening of TXB promises upscale gas station experience to guests
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
Firefighters are responding to a fire on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247.
Firefighters responding to large fire in Walker County, some evacuations recommended

Latest News

2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
Rudder falls in shootout to Salado 48-47
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Iola stays unbeaten with a 27-6 win over Normangee
Iola stays unbeaten with a 27-6 win over Normangee - clipped version
2022 Friday Football Fever
Rudder vs Salado