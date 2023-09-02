Allen Academy beat Bracken Christian 60-14

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy bounced back from a season opening loss as the Rams hosted Bracken Christian.

The Rams started strong with a touchdown by Thomas Rayford giving them a 16-0 lead and finished the first quarter 32-0.

The Warriors prevented a mercy rule loss with Luke Leslie recovering a fumble and scoring the first of two touchdowns putting Bracken on the scoreboard 54-14 in the second quarter.

Rusty Ly-McMurray kept the score rolling for the Rams with multiple touchdowns in the second and third quarter.

The Rams kept the lead in the third quarter with a finishing score of 60-14.

