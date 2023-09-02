A&M Athletics unveils new technology, improvements for fan experiance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Athletics unveiled some new technology you can try out at Saturday’s football game at Kyle Field.

This includes a Tended Bar which is a fully automated cocktail bar. Attendees will have their ID checked in line then they can choose a beverage that will be dispensed from the machine. Kyle Field has three March In & Out locations powered by Amazon. While those aren’t new this year, four Mashgins have been added. This is similar to the Amazon-style shop, where customers gather the items they want to purchase, place them on a scanner and pay without assistance.

A&M Athletics says these additions are intended to improve the fan experience and speed up shopping.

𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥 & 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 - Food & Beverage Enhancements at Kyle Field@RossBjorkAD and our team from Aggie Hospitality show off the new options for the #12thMan this fall at Kyle Field. pic.twitter.com/IunJhXoOdl — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 1, 2023

