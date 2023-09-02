A&M Consolidated routs UANL Tigres 38-8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated scored early and often Friday night taking down international opponent UANL Tigres from Monterrey, Mexico, 38-8.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a field goal off the foot of Colton Chmelar to take a 3-0 first-quarter lead.

Will Hargett threw two first-half touchdown passes to Peyton Bjork, and ran for another pushing Consol to a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Tigers scored twice more in the second half to take a 38-0 lead before UANL scored in the closing moments of the game and converted a two-point try for the 38-8 final.

A&M Consolidated improves to 2-0. The Tigers play at Lufkin on Sept. 8.

