Anderson-Shiro holds Danbury scoreless, win 50-0

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro remains undefeated after beating Dansbury 50-0.

Jarvis Haynes gets the scoring started with a long rushing touchdown.

The Owls also had three interceptions in the first half tonight.

Pierce Goodwin also found his way to the endzone as Anderson-Shiro gave up zero points.

The owls will look to repeat this same success on Sep 8 in a battle of the birds when they take the Snook Blue Jays.

