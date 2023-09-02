Anderson-Shiro holds Danbury scoreless, win 50-0
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro remains undefeated after beating Dansbury 50-0.
Jarvis Haynes gets the scoring started with a long rushing touchdown.
The Owls also had three interceptions in the first half tonight.
Pierce Goodwin also found his way to the endzone as Anderson-Shiro gave up zero points.
The owls will look to repeat this same success on Sep 8 in a battle of the birds when they take the Snook Blue Jays.
