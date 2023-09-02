Brazos Christian Eagles soar to a stunning 39-6 victory over the Snook Bluejays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Feathers flew at Eagle Stadium in Bryan during week 2 of Friday Football Fever as the Brazos Christian Eagles clashed with the Snook Bluejays, both eager to secure their first victory of the season.

Brazos Christian set the tone from the start of the game. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Junior Jackson Caffey lobs a well-timed pass to junior Isaiah Perkins who pulled down the 38-yard completion to put the first points on the board.

Brazos Christian Eagle's Isaiah Perkins powers through the defense and crosses the goal line for a touchdown. (KBTX)

The Eagles, determined to make a statement from the onset, opted to go for the two-point conversion. Senior Chance Locker finds junior Jake Shaddox in the corner of the endzone to put Brazos Christian up 8-0

Just under six minutes left in the first quarter of play junior Truett Goodyk gets the handoff for the Eagles, breaks a few tackles, and pounds his way into the endzone for the six-yard run and touchdown.

The Bluejays fought hard to stay in the game and made a huge play for the endzone during the second half. Junior J. Beaux Hruska lobs a Hail Mary to Senior Josh Green near the sideline. Green pulled down the completion and broke free from Reed Jackson near the 10-yard line but Isaiah Perkins was waiting in the shadows to force the wide receiver out of bounds at the goal line.

Snook's Josh Green makes a play for the endzone. (KBTX)

The Bluejays would eventually get on the scoreboard, but it wouldn’t be enough to fight off the Eagles.

The Brazos Christian Eagles soared to a stunning 39-6 victory over the Snook Bluejays to win their first game of the season and issue Snook its second loss of the year.

Brazos Christian Eagles, Brazos Brim Cheerleaders of the week (KBTX)

The Brazos Christian Eagles Cheerleaders were honored at the Brazos Brim’s Cheerleaders of the Week.

The Snook Bluejays will host Anderson-Shiro in week 3 of Friday Football Fever.

The Brazos Christian Eagles will travel to Houston for week 3 of Friday Football Fever to take on the Village Vikings.

