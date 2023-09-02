Burton gets their first win of the season against Hearne

The Burton Panthers defeat the Hearne Eagles, 28-24
2022 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2023
It was a slow start as both teams suffered from a number of turn overs, but Hearne would be the first to capitalize off of one of those mistakes.

Late in the second, Kemon Langham is back to punt. He kicks it high and the ball bounces off the back of a Panther. It’s recovered by Kellen Bowser and the Eagles get a fresh set of downs. They take advantage of the possession and are eventually able to score with a goal line touchdown from Tazamion Webster. Hearne takes the 6-0 lead after a missed two point conversion attempt.

Burton will respond with a big 40 yard run from Tyrone Gilmon. He’ll cap off the drive with a goal line touchdown, putting the Panthers ahead 7-6.

Burton aims to tack on another win in the column when they face off against Schulenburg next week.

Hearne will try to get their first win of the season as they host Elkhart next Friday.

