Caldwell Hornets drops second game to Robinson Rockets 28-0
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets lost their second game to the Robinson Rockets at home.
Christian Lujan got multiple touches in the first half to launch the Rockets to a 21-0 lead. The Hornets were no match for the Rockets losing 28-0.
The Hornets hope to redeem themselves next week as they will be hosted by the Jarrell Cougars.
