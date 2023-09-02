Caldwell Hornets drops second game to Robinson Rockets 28-0

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets lost their second game to the Robinson Rockets at home.

Christian Lujan got multiple touches in the first half to launch the Rockets to a 21-0 lead. The Hornets were no match for the Rockets losing 28-0.

The Hornets hope to redeem themselves next week as they will be hosted by the Jarrell Cougars.

