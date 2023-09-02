Caldwell Hornets drops second game to Robinson Rockets 28-0

2023 2023 Caldwell v. Robinson
By Tea Jefferson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets lost their second game to the Robinson Rockets at home.

Christian Lujan got multiple touches in the first half to launch the Rockets to a 21-0 lead. The Hornets were no match for the Rockets losing 28-0.

The Hornets hope to redeem themselves next week as they will be hosted by the Jarrell Cougars.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening of TXB promises upscale gas station experience to guests
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
Firefighters are responding to a fire on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247.
Firefighters responding to large fire in Walker County, some evacuations recommended

Latest News

Rudder falls in shootout to Salado 48-47
Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated routs UANL Tigres 38-8
Madisonville improved to 2-0 after beating Navasota 26-16 at Rattler Stadium in Navasota Friday...
Madisonville improves to 2-0 after beating Navasota 26-16
Burton gets their first win of the season against Hearne