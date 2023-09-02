Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Adela Cernousek Lead the Way in First Round of Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the first round of the Carmel Cup in a tie for third behind a pair of 2-under 70 rounds from Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday.

“Cata [Fernández García-Poggio] and Adela [Cernousek] were very solid and had complete control all day,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have two first timers on the road with us and they are still getting comfortable, and it is the first tournament of the year for everyone, so we are knocking off a little bit of rust. I am encouraged by how we played, and I think tomorrow we will see everyone settle into their game.”

The Aggies fired a 4-over 364 and stood 10 shots behind the Stanford Cardinal for first place. Stanford’s Megha Ganne held the individual lead at 6-under 66.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world, turned in a solid collegiate debut with three birdies in the first round. The freshman and Cernousek both paced A&M and held onto a share of fourth on the player leaderboard.

Jennie Park, fresh off advancing to Stage II of Q-School, shot a 1-over 73 to open her fifth-year senior season. Zoe Slaughter was just one shot back of Park, handing over a 2-over 74 scorecard at the end of the day.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry both shot 5-over 77 to round out the lineup.

Up Next

The Maroon & White will tee off the second round of the Carmel Cup at 9:44 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Team Standings

T1 – Stanford (-8)

T1 – Arkansas (-7)

T3 – Texas A&M (+4)

T3 – Mississippi State (+4)

T3 – Vanderbilt (+4)

6 – Oklahoma State (+10)

7 – Texas Tech (+11)

8 – Oklahoma (+27)

