Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Adela Cernousek Lead the Way in First Round of Carmel Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the first round of the Carmel Cup in a tie for third behind a pair of 2-under 70 rounds from Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday.

“Cata [Fernández García-Poggio] and Adela [Cernousek] were very solid and had complete control all day,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We have two first timers on the road with us and they are still getting comfortable, and it is the first tournament of the year for everyone, so we are knocking off a little bit of rust. I am encouraged by how we played, and I think tomorrow we will see everyone settle into their game.”

The Aggies fired a 4-over 364 and stood 10 shots behind the Stanford Cardinal for first place. Stanford’s Megha Ganne held the individual lead at 6-under 66.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world, turned in a solid collegiate debut with three birdies in the first round. The freshman and Cernousek both paced A&M and held onto a share of fourth on the player leaderboard.

Jennie Park, fresh off advancing to Stage II of Q-School, shot a 1-over 73 to open her fifth-year senior season. Zoe Slaughter was just one shot back of Park, handing over a 2-over 74 scorecard at the end of the day.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry both shot 5-over 77 to round out the lineup.

Up Next

The Maroon & White will tee off the second round of the Carmel Cup at 9:44 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Team Standings

T1 – Stanford (-8)

T1 – Arkansas (-7)

T3 – Texas A&M (+4)

T3 – Mississippi State (+4)

T3 – Vanderbilt (+4)

6 – Oklahoma State (+10)

7 – Texas Tech (+11)

8 – Oklahoma (+27)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening of TXB promises upscale gas station experience to guests
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
Firefighters are responding to a fire on Lost Indian Camp Road off FM 247.
Firefighters responding to large fire in Walker County, some evacuations recommended

Latest News

2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
Rudder falls in shootout to Salado 48-47
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
2023 Friday Football Fever Replay
Iola stays unbeaten with a 27-6 win over Normangee
Iola stays unbeaten with a 27-6 win over Normangee - clipped version
2022 Friday Football Fever
Rudder vs Salado