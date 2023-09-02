Century Square hosts Biergarten for Aggie football season

Century Square hosts Biergarten for Aggie football season
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Century Square Biergarten is back for its fourth year, just in time for the first Aggie gameday of the season.

The free event is held on The Green in the middle of Century Square. It’s advertised as family-friendly and will feature local restaurants, shops, and musicians.

“It’s really a place where people can come enjoy with their family and their friends; and enjoy the game in whatever capacity is great for them,” Century Square marketing strategist Madi Poland said.

A new addition for this year is a charity corn hole tournament. Winners will receive donated prizes from participating businesses.

There will be a free shuttle to and from Kyle Field during Aggie home games, and watch parties when the Aggies are out of town.

The Biergarten will be open every weekend until Nov. 26. For more information, visit their website.

