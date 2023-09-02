Crawford at Centerville

Centerville, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville Tigers started the night strong. Walking proudly into the first half with a 23 point lead 29 - 6. Crawford Pirates manage to put up 14 more points by the end of the game. 20 points was not enough to win the night. Centerville Tigers sink there teeth in for a 43 - 20 win over the Pirates.

Centerville has a home non-conference game vs Teague on Friday, September 8 kick off is set for 7:30p.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.