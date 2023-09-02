First Lady of Aggieland has a sweet new ride

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Interim President Mark Welsh handed over the keys of “Rev Force One” to the Corp of Cadets Thursday.

The new cart has custom license plates, a horn that plays the Aggie War Hymn and a bed for Reveille. The cart is Aggie Maroon and has pictures of Reveille throughout.

The President’s Office says this will help the First Lady of Aggieland get across campus quickly and safely.

