Franklin extends win streak to 34 with win over Mexia

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions extended their lead tonight in their home opener against Mexia.

Franklin dominated the first half heading into the break with a 43 point lead.

The second half was more of the same, the Lions added 27 more points to get the 70-6 win.

“Cleaned up the turnovers, something we worked on all week,” said Head Coach Mark Fannin. “I thought we played a pretty complete game tonight. We got to limit our penalties. That is something early in the year we always have trouble with its something we harp on each and every week and we will get better at it.“

Franklin hits the road next week to take on Diboll.

