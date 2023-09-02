Huntsville uses big second quarter to spoil Bryan’s home opener

The Huntsville Hornets and Bryan Vikings team captains meet at midfield before the game.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to Huntsville 61-27 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the Vikings’ home opener.

The second quarter was the difference as the Hornets outscored the Vikings 34-14. Huntsville scored in all three phases of the game in the second. Austin Taylor found Melton Green III for a touchdown and then Taylor threw a TD to Savion Conteh. Defensive lineman KeDarian Easley had a pick-six, Jeremiah Winfrey returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Trae’Shawn Brown also found the endzone to head into halftime up 48-21.

Bryan scored first on a Boone Turner to Tyson Turner touchdown. Boone found Tyree Love for a 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game 14-14. The Vikings scored again in the second quarter and then Isaiah Nutall found the endzone late in the fourth quarter.

Bryan will stay at home next week to host Brenham. Huntsville will host Belton next week.

