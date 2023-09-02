Iola stays unbeaten with a 27-6 win over Normangee
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Bulldogs got a pair of first half touchdowns from Austin Calvillo and cruised to a 27-6 win over Normangee Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Iola will (2-0) host Lovelady (2-0) next week in a battle of undefeated teams, while Normangee (0-2) will return home to host Chilton as the Panthers look for their first win of the year.
