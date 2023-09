NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville improved to 2-0 after beating Navasota 26-16 at Rattler Stadium in Navasota Friday night.

Madisonville returns for a two game homestand beginning with Fairfield. Navasota hits the road for 6th ranked Bellville, and the Rattlers are seeking their first win.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.