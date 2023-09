SALADO, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Salado 48-47 Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

The Rangers are still seeking their first win after dropping a heart-breaker on the road. Rudder took an early 14-0 lead with touchdowns from Bruce Hendrick and Jaquise Martin.

Rudder will be on the road next week at Salado.

