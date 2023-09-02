RV parks expecting more visitors ahead of Aggie football game

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fans are traveling by car, plane and even RV for Texas A&M’s first football game of the season.

RV Parks like Great Escapes and KOA are preparing to see more visitors than they usually see.

“This weekend we’re going to have 190 people. This is the fullest that we’ve been,” said Great Escapes General Manager Craig Sanford.

KOA is even offering a $20 discount for those who stay at least two nights during the weekend of an Aggie home football game.

The staff at KOA say that even though they’ve only been open since May, they are still expecting this to be the busiest time for them.

“This morning when we were putting the flags out we had so many people honk at us because they knew we turned four months,” said KOA Owner & General Manager Sairoj Maknojia.

Anyone that is coming to an Aggie football game or just want to take a trip in their RVs can still book a stay with Great Escapes and KOA now.

