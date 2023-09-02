A sneak peak into What’s the Buzz’s new location

The coffee company expanded to a new storefront, where they’ll be serving baked goods.
What's the Buzz Sneak Peek(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday is the soft opening of What’s the Buzz’s new location in College Station.

The new space is located on Texas Avenue just a few minutes away from their original spot.

However, they won’t be roasting coffee there - they’re opening up a bakery. Coffee is still on the menu, and they’re offering a selection of breakfast and lunch options. It’s also infused in their desserts.

“They have coffee cherries in it, which is something that’s added to help the coffee farmers because they get additional income. It also adds a little bit of caffeine and a lot of antioxidants,” owner Rodrigo Chávez said.

The recipes are passed down from his grandmother.

This opening is the next step in the store’s larger plan to grow its brand. They’re hoping to have five locations by the end of the year.

Their new location is located at 2307 South Texas Avenue. Visit their website to learn more.

