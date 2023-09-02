Texas A&M hosts first Midnight Yell of 2023 season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Texas A&M fans are getting ready for the 2023 football season to kick off.

Midnight Yell happens at midnight the night before the game at Kyle Field.

The yell leaders go over the yells for the game and make sure the crowd knows the hand signals.

Thomas Greve, a senior yell leader, says fans are going to leave the event pumped.

“What they can expect is really just excitement. It’s gonna be crazy, they can definitely expect that,” Greve said. “After this midnight yell, they are not going to want to go to sleep, because they’re going to want the game to be happening, right then. And there they’re gonna be pumped up ready to go.”

Greve tells us what makes the 12th man so special is that they are like a family.

“You know you link up a hundred thousand people physically. Like they’re all linked up and that’s just a community that you don’t find elsewhere. So to get to witness that is incredible and be a part of it.”

The event is free and open to anyone. Midnight yell lasts about 30 minutes.

