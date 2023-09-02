Texas A&M hosts first Midnight Yell of 2023 season

Photo courtesy: Texas A&M
Photo courtesy: Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Texas A&M fans are getting ready for the 2023 football season to kick off.

Midnight Yell happens at midnight the night before the game at Kyle Field.

The yell leaders go over the yells for the game and make sure the crowd knows the hand signals.

Thomas Greve, a senior yell leader, says fans are going to leave the event pumped.

“What they can expect is really just excitement. It’s gonna be crazy, they can definitely expect that,” Greve said. “After this midnight yell, they are not going to want to go to sleep, because they’re going to want the game to be happening, right then. And there they’re gonna be pumped up ready to go.”

Greve tells us what makes the 12th man so special is that they are like a family.

“You know you link up a hundred thousand people physically. Like they’re all linked up and that’s just a community that you don’t find elsewhere. So to get to witness that is incredible and be a part of it.”

The event is free and open to anyone. Midnight yell lasts about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening of TXB promises upscale gas station experience to guests
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
774 new Texas laws go into effect Friday. Here are some that might affect you.
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated

Latest News

The new cart is equipped with custom license plates, a horn that plays the Aggie War Hymn and a...
First Lady of Aggieland has a sweet new ride
Fans are traveling by car, plane and even RV for Texas A&M’s first football game of the season.
RV parks expecting more visitors ahead of Aggie football game
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
RV parks expecting more visitors ahead of Aggie football game
What's the Buzz Sneak Peek
A sneak peak into What’s the Buzz’s new location