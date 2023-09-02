Texas A&M pre and postgame traffic changes

TAMU vs New Mexico road closures
TAMU vs New Mexico road closures(College Station Police)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday’s Texas A&M home opener against the New Mexico Lobos will bring traffic around campus before and after the football game. College Station Police say there are some changes in road closures and detours.

Police say among the notable changes are ramp closures at FM 2818 and Wellborn Road. They also say Eastbound Holleman at Wellborn Road is open for right turning traffic after being closed last season. They’re urging motorists to use Texas Ave as a detour for Wellborn Rd. if on FM2818.

Police say pregame road closures are in place to ensure pedestrian safety and improve traffic flow. There will also be postgame closures. Police ask you be aware of the closures and the officers that will be out directing traffic at these intersections.

