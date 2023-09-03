Aggie fans usher in the football season prior to the home opener

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday College Station felt the excitement as Aggie football returned to Kyle Field for the season.

During the home opener, the Aggies ran over New Mexico, winning 52 to 10.

However, fans may have had just as much fun out tailgating before the game. It was definitely hot outside, but so was the food, from stuffed jalapenos to various meats and veggies. But fans found ways to stay cool.

Tailgating is a family affair and tradition, and people say they’re enjoying Aggie Park, which had it’s grand opening in the fall of last year.

“This new Aggie Park has been awesome to come out here and tailgate, perfect set up. We got electrical outlets so we don’t have to have a generator. Wi-Fi, so we are streaming the games,” said fan Bradley Kupper.

Of course everyone also said just being out there before the game really gets them excited for the football season.

“We tailgate every game. Every year. And so what I look forward to the most, is seeing the band and watching the corps step off,” said Cassity Avila .

