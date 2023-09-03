Aggies share the love on offense to stifle New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Petrino’s debut as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator Saturday night was a huge success.

“It was great. We were talking back and forth, sharing ideas, what we could go to, what we could not, giving suggestions, what we think we can see down there,” Said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. “Reminding of things we do in the game plan. Just like we do in the meeting. It was excellent. Had fun, a lot of fun.”

Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and a career high 5 touchdowns in the Aggies 52-10 win over New Mexico.

The program hasn’t scored that many points against an FBS opponent since it’s seven-overtime win over LSU in 2018.

“Like Coach Petrino always says, we got to feed the studs,” said Weigman. “They made my life easy out there. And the O-line, they went to work all night. I can’t say enough about the O-line, the receivers, running backs. They stepped up as well. Just get the ball out of my hands as quick as possible and get it to my play makers.”

Evan Stewart led A&M with 116 yards and two TD’s while Noah Thomas finished with 74 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

A night and day performance from the 6-6 sophomore who only two scores in 2022.

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder to prove to people that we’re capable of leading this offense,” exclaimed Thomas. “We just love, trust, and believe in each other, coaches, players. And we made it happen.”

The Aggie defense held the Lobos to just over 200 total yards, one touchdown and forced a turnover.

Boston College Josh DeBerry also had quite the debut for the Ag’s leading the team in tackles plus and interception.

“I wasn’t surprised, but to see a person to hop into our program and be able to make an impact like that, that’s pretty surprising,” said linebacker Edgerrin Cooper when asked about DeBerry’s performance. “He kept the energy for us. Seeing him making those plays kept the energy for the defense going.”

While week one was a success the Aggies have a harder challenge next Saturday as they travel to Miami.

