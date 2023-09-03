All Aggie Hullabaloo hosted by Association of Former Students

The Association of Former Students held there first All Aggie Hullabaloo of the college football season featuring food trucks, music and more.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Sep. 2, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A party by Aggies hosted for Aggies took place before the first game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Association of Former Students held its first All Aggie Hullabaloo of the college football season featuring food trucks, music and more.

More than 12,000 Aggies were registered to come to the first hullabaloo.

Vice President of the Association of Former Students, Scot Walker, says this is a great way to have a game time experience.

“If you don’t have tickets to the game this is a great place to watch the game.”

If you want to attend an All Aggie Hullabaloo, which are held before all A&M home games, click here to register.

