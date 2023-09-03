Conroe man arrested for driving wrong way down Highway 6

21-year-old William Cuellar is being held in the Brazos County Jail on a more than $122,000 bond.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Conroe man is facing multiple charges after reportedly leading police on a chase down Highway 6 going the wrong way.

The chase happened early Sunday morning. Callers reportedly saw Cuellar going the wrong way on Highway 6 near Texas World Speedway. Officers found the SUV and kept eyes on it while another set of officers began placing stop sticks on the highway.

The SUV was spiked just after the Harvey Mitchell Parkway exit. Three of the four tires were flattened. Still, Cuellar continued to drive.

Arrest reports show he finally came to a stop at the feeder road and Holleman Drive.

Inside the car, officers found three bottles of beer, one was half empty and the other two were empty. Probable cause statements show Cuellar told officers he was drunk and just “wanted to get home”. Officers also found a bong with golden brown residue in it as well as a box with rolling papers and a grinder with marijuana residue.

At some point during the chase, Cuellar pulled up next to a K9 officer and stopped his SUV. When the officer got out of his patrol vehicle to tell Cuellar to stop, Cuellar reportedly “quickly accelerated” and attempted to hit the officer, according to arrest reports. When Cuellar did this, police say his wheels were spinning and kicked rocks at the officer and his patrol vehicle.

He is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault on a public servant, driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an active warrant out of Montgomery County for evading.

