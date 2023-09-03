Explosive device recovered in Coryell County

Follow the 3 R's
By Nate Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sherriff’s office says they recovered a un-used explosive device off of State Highway 36 near Flat Saturday afternoon.

The Sherriff’s office says that the Fort Cavazos 752nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) was deployed to recover the damaged white phosphorous cannister.

Out of an abundance of caution the 11000 block of the highway was closed while authorities dealt with the situation.

Around 1:20 p.m., the EOD took the device back to Fort Cavazos for disposal.

Authorities in Coryell County would like to remind its residents to follow the three R’s when dealing with found munitions that aren’t theirs.

Recognize, meaning that once you identify the munitions understand the inherent risk that comes with picking it up.

Retreat, meaning to move away from the device.

Lastly, they ask that residents report what they’ve found to local authorities.

