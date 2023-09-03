First Hearne Chamber of Commerce “Bags & Boards” Cornhole Tournament considered a success

HEARN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hearne Chamber of Commerce held its first “Bags & Boards” Cornhole Tournament.

The event started at 11 Saturday morning on downtown streets.

There were also crafts and vendors. The big winner was ten-year-old Chino from Cypress. The Chamber says all winners will be announced at a later date.

There are plans to hold the tournament again next year on Labor Day weekend.

Come on out to Downtown Hearne for the 1st Annual Hearne Chamber of Commerce "Bags & Boards" Cornhole Tournament. Bags... Posted by Hearne Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Congratulations to 10-year-old Chino from Cypress for winning big! (Quinton Samuels)

