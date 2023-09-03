First Hearne Chamber of Commerce “Bags & Boards” Cornhole Tournament considered a success

By Heather Kovar
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEARN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hearne Chamber of Commerce held its first “Bags & Boards” Cornhole Tournament.

The event started at 11 Saturday morning on downtown streets.

There were also crafts and vendors. The big winner was ten-year-old Chino from Cypress. The Chamber says all winners will be announced at a later date.

There are plans to hold the tournament again next year on Labor Day weekend.

Congratulations to 10-year-old Chino from Cypress for winning big!
