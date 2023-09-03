Meet the keeper of Aggie Park

2023 Aggie Gameday - New Mexico
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Since it’s grand opening in 2022, Aggie Park has been a hub for events, tailgating, studying and even fishing. None of this would be possible without the Park’s keeper.

“This is a great place, it’s a great university, it’s brought great people and I am just glad to be a part of it.”

Chuck Klafka says he has the perfect retirement job.

“Got the invitation from Mr. Bielamowicz to be able to run this park and work with Neil again, I said that’s a dream job,” said Klafka.

The class of ‘69 Aggie made his way back to A&M After a 34-year career in the FBI.

“I thought I had a great job what I did prior to when I retired but coming here and being able to get up every morning and come up here and work, I look forward to it everyday. I mean that from the bottom of my heart”

As Assistant Director, Klafka handles logistics for all events in Aggie Park.

He is the guy who makes sure everything is in the right place and every corner of the park is picture-perfect.

On game days, Chuck leads tailgating all around Kyle Field.

“We put in here at least 30 to 35,000 people come in here and enjoy it,” said Klafka. “To see them enjoying it just make the job that much more worth while.”

Chuck has also taken to looking after Aggie Park’s residents.

“I feed them every morning when I come in here,” exclaimed Klafka. “They could be out here swimming and they see me in the golf cart, they come floating over here. I’ll out the food out and they go about their merry way. They look for me every morning, they really do. Matter of fact I’ve been called the duck dad.”

A job that makes retirement all its quacked up to be.

