No. 3 Aggies Finish in Third Behind Cernousek at Carmel Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the Carmel Cup in third on Sunday after shooting a 10-under 1,070 during the three-day tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“This was a great experience for everyone and a reminder of what we are trying to accomplish and what it will take to accomplish it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We left a lot of shots out there with the putter, and to win in a field like this, you have to be on in every part of your game. We competed really well and had great attitudes, fighting for every shot and getting better every round. Can’t wait to get back home to sharpen up some things before we head out again.”

Texas A&M’s (364-350-356—1,070) third-place finish was the 14th top-three performance for the Maroon & White under Chadwell. No. 1 Stanford shot a 22-under 1,058 to secure the tournament title and Arkansas fired a 14-under 1,066 to claim runner-up honors.

Leading the Aggies was Adela Cernousek (70-69-71—210) who fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to secure her a share of fourth. The finish was the third top-five placing for the junior and the second best of her career.

Zoe Slaughter (74-69-68—211) caught fire in round three, recording a bogey-free 4-under 68 with four birdies. The senior tied for sixth in the first tournament of the year.

Preseason All-American Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio (70-73-70—213) tied for 11th in her first collegiate outing. The freshman had posted 16-straight pars to open her third round but finished the weekend with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to give her a 2-under 70 in round three.

Two-time All-American Jennie Park (73-70-74—217) tied for 19th after playing 72 holes at Stage I of Q-School the four days prior to the Carmel Cup.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-69-75—221) secured a share of 25th to open her fifth-year senior campaign and Sky Sudberry (77-78-73—228) rounded out the lineup tied for 37th.

Team Standings

1 – Stanford (-22)

2 – Arkansas (-14)

3 – Texas A&M (-10)

4 – Vanderbilt (+7)

5 – Mississippi State (+9)

6 – Oklahoma State (+20)

7 – Texas Tech (+25)

8 – Oklahoma (+45)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Round 2Round 3Overall
3Texas A&M364 (+4)350 (-10)356 (-4)1,070 (-10)
T4Adela Cernousek70 (-2)69 (-3)71 (-1)210 (-6)
T6Zoe Slaughter74 (+2)69 (-3)68 (-4)211 (-5)
11Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio70 (-2)73 (+1)70 (-2)213 (-3)
T19Jennie Park73 (+1)70 (-2)74 (+2)217 (+1)
T25Blanca Fernández García-Poggio77 (+5)69 (-3)75 (+3)221 (+5)
T37Sky Sudberry77 (+5)78 (+6)73 (+1)228 (+12)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on X by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire north of Huntsville in Walker County continues to burn Saturday morning.
Sunday update: Fire grows in Walker County, evacuations lifted
Micah Tease faces marijuana charges
A&M Freshman football player arrested on drug charges
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
TAMU vs New Mexico road closures
Texas A&M pre and postgame traffic changes
There are quicker ways to get food and drinks and stay hydrated throughout the game.
Kyle Field showcasing new technology, ways to stay hydrated

Latest News

Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and No. 23 Texas A&M...
Aggies share the love on offense to stifle New Mexico
New Mexico vs Texas A&M Aggies football
Weigman has career-best 5 TDs, No. 23 A&M rolls past New Mexico 52-10 in Petrino’s debut
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Weigman has career-best 5 TDs, No. 23 A&M rolls past New Mexico 52-10 in Petrino’s debut
Chuck Klafka, Aggie Park Assistant Director
Meet the keeper of Aggie Park