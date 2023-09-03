Visit College Station kicks off gameday with ribbon cutting, tailgate

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One of College Station’s newest additions officially opened its doors to the community Saturday morning.

The new visitor center and event space also hosted a tailgate to celebrate the start of the college football season.

The center is next to College Station City Hall and was the first fire department in the city in the 1970s.

College Station Mayor John Nichols says this is the perfect location for Visit College Station to attract tourism.

“It’s perfectly located right next to city hall and the university. This is the best possible use we could make out of the old fire station.”

The center also has an event space that can be rented out, giving the city more opportunities to host community events.

Visit College Station says there will be a community tailgate three hours before every S.E.C home game of the college football season.

