3rd annual Hullabaloo Music Fest wraps up a festive Labor Day and game day weekend in Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Hullabaloo Music Fest returned in a new format for its 3rd year. This year’s music fest featured a variety of live musicians performing across several venues on Sunday.

Concerts took place from 1 p.m. and continued late into the night at The Grand Stafford Theater, KinderHill Brew Lab, The Palace Theater, and The 101.

The lineup featured a roster of talented musicians, including Logan McCune, Roo & The Preacher Dad, It Hurts to be Dead, Steph Cash Duo, David Miner, Possessed by Paul James, Jeremy Almarez, Kyle Reed, Bad 455s, Josh Ward, KITSCH, Nik Parr, That Band Honey, Hindsight, LVVRS, Red Jump Apparatus, Torin Franklin, MC Young, Joey McGee, Skunk Money, Mr. Kat, Bran the Mystic, Greenbeard, Rickshaw Billy’s Burger Patrol, and Atarimat.

The Grand Stafford Theater has hosted the event in the past and says that the festival continues to get better each year.

“Hullabaloo is really an amazing event because we have so many great bands coming in from out of town, contributing to the culture of the local area and giving us a taste of what other cities get to do, so we’re really excited to just be able to host amazing bands and have a really cool energy today on a Sunday,” said Rob Hitchcock, Grand Stafford Theater General Manager.

The Hullabaloo Music Fest is one of Destination Bryan’s most anticipated events every year. They say the concept of having multiple concerts at one time is a new and unique way for them to showcase the best that Downtown Bryan has to offer.

“Being able to get everybody into Downtown Bryan, celebrating that Aggie win, getting to support our downtown businesses, our local businesses, and hopefully stay another day into Sunday night into Monday, just enjoying our community and our city,” said Amanda Kile, Destination Bryan Tourism Event Coordinator.

The city of Bryan earned its Texas Music Friendly Community designation from Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office (TMO) last year, showing the city’s dedication to music. The city completed a multi-step process to become part of the program that seeks to foster music business-related economic development within Texas cities and communities.

Bryan joins 42 other Texas cities, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Brenham, that have received the designation, and according to the TMO, the cities of College Station, Navasota, Hutto, and Crockett round out Brazos Valley cities that are currently working through the certification process.

According to the Governor, the state’s music industry has created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019.

Clements Guitars of Bryan is this year’s title sponsor and says they believe these events, along with the Music Friendly Community designation, will fuel further growth in Bryan’s music community.

“We want to keep year after year growing and expanding the music scene. We want to bring more acts in, we want to bring bigger acts in, whether that be country, blues, rock and roll, or metal. That’s what we want to do,” said Trey Clements, Clements Guitars Owner.

